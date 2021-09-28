Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,100 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 1.9% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,678,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,947,000 after acquiring an additional 881,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Citigroup by 21.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,277 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,103,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,788,000 after purchasing an additional 689,465 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,035,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,349,000 after purchasing an additional 468,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,847,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,976,000 after buying an additional 1,002,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on C. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.78. The stock had a trading volume of 529,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,712,141. The firm has a market cap of $145.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.07.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

