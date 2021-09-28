Citigroup Inc. Purchases 20,114 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,114 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 139.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,531,000 after buying an additional 993,476 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at about $83,787,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,844,000 after buying an additional 844,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 39.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,497,000 after buying an additional 217,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 39.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 734,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,723,000 after buying an additional 207,211 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,741 shares in the company, valued at $5,466,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,522 shares of company stock valued at $4,521,402 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

Syneos Health stock opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.90 and a 200-day moving average of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.80. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $97.47.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.