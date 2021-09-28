Citigroup Inc. Purchases 43,069 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,069 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Select Medical worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Select Medical during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical during the second quarter valued at $120,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical during the first quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Select Medical by 2,354.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $362,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

SEM stock opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SEM shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

