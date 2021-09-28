Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of National Instruments worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NATI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 75,799 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments during the third quarter worth about $1,002,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.11. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.73 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

