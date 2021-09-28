Citigroup Inc. Sells 11,042 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,363 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,042 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of Associated Banc worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Associated Banc by 464.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the second quarter worth $200,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc stock opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.