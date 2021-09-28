Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,807 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 15,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $740,610.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,087 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,977. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $74.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.25.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

