Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) were down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.49 and last traded at $8.58. Approximately 116,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,577,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLNE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.94.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 41.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 82.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,754,000 after acquiring an additional 923,988 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 100.8% in the second quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 103,891.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 37,401 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 324.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 215,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 164,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

