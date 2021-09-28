Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) CTO Sells $186,265.60 in Stock

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) CTO Konstantin Konstantinov sold 7,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $186,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CDAK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 63,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Codiak BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Codiak BioSciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Codiak BioSciences by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 50,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

