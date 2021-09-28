Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) CTO Sells $186,265.60 in Stock

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) CTO Konstantin Konstantinov sold 7,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $186,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of CDAK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 63,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33.
Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Codiak BioSciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Codiak BioSciences by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 50,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Codiak BioSciences Company Profile
Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.
