Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,110 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 70,450 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 3.0% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Comcast by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,986 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Truist Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.74.

Comcast stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.23. The stock had a trading volume of 647,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,459,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $253.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average of $57.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

