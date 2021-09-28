Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 1,239 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $28,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total transaction of $4,898,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 786,605 shares of company stock valued at $199,014,527. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $7.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.02. 135,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,466,777. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $286.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.68. The firm has a market cap of $266.31 billion, a PE ratio of 112.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

