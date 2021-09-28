Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,290 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.1% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $186,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $85.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,320.13. 92,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,460,439. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,415.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,357.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,146.65.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

