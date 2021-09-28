Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $22,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 505.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,578,000 after buying an additional 3,068,870 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,246,577,000 after purchasing an additional 986,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 251.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,089,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,996,000 after purchasing an additional 779,815 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $4.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,218,233. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.10. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.72 and a 1-year high of $200.92. The company has a market cap of $180.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Summit Redstone lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

