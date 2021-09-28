Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $39.38 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,815 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Chevron were worth $39,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30,987 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Chevron by 61.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 31,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 4.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 90.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 22,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.38.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.73. The stock had a trading volume of 458,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,498,518. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.60 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.98.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

