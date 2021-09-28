Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $43.06 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in PayPal were worth $43,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 6.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,305,000 after buying an additional 369,419 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 681.8% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,369,000 after buying an additional 61,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $10.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,464,383. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.81 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $309.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.21 and a 200-day moving average of $271.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

