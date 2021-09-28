Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 1,433 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $42,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,125,258,000 after acquiring an additional 349,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,462,577,000 after acquiring an additional 314,841 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,166,933,000 after acquiring an additional 520,162 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,855,000 after acquiring an additional 260,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.25.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $6.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $334.81. 85,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,554. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

