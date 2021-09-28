Contrasting BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) & Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) and Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioCardia and Century Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCardia $140,000.00 402.49 -$15.00 million ($1.48) -2.26 Century Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Century Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioCardia.

Profitability

This table compares BioCardia and Century Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCardia -6,816.92% -92.43% -69.55% Century Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BioCardia and Century Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCardia 0 1 0 0 2.00 Century Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Century Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $36.25, indicating a potential upside of 49.61%. Given Century Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Century Therapeutics is more favorable than BioCardia.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.2% of BioCardia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of Century Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of BioCardia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Century Therapeutics beats BioCardia on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brand. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs. The company was founded on January 12, 1994 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma. It is also developing CNTY-103, a CAR-iNK candidate targeting CD133 + EGFR for recurrent glioblastoma; CNTY-102, a CAR-iT or CAR-iNK candidate targeting CD19 + CD79b for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma and other B-cell malignancies; and CNTY-104, a CAR-iT or CAR-iNK multi-specific candidate for acute myeloid leukemia. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

