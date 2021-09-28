Contrasting Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) and G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD)

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) and G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Boston Scientific and G Medical Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific 0 2 10 1 2.92 G Medical Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boston Scientific currently has a consensus target price of $49.13, indicating a potential upside of 10.51%. Given Boston Scientific’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Boston Scientific is more favorable than G Medical Innovations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boston Scientific and G Medical Innovations’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific $9.91 billion 6.39 -$82.00 million $0.96 46.31 G Medical Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

G Medical Innovations has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boston Scientific.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Scientific and G Medical Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific 4.56% 12.67% 6.41% G Medical Innovations N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Boston Scientific beats G Medical Innovations on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities. The Cardiovascular segment comprises of technologies or diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular disorders including structural heart conditions. The MedSurg segment focuses on Endoscopy, which provides devices to diagnose and treat a broad range of gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions with innovative and invasive technologies. The company was founded by John E. Abele and Pete Michael Nicholas on June 29, 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

About G Medical Innovations

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of mobile and e-health solutions and monitoring service platforms. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment includes the development, manufacture and marketing of trans-telephonic and wireless diagnostic equipment for the medical industry and consumer market. The Services segment comprises cardiac monitoring services of MCT, Patch, Event, Extended Holter, and Pacemaker. The company was founded in August 2014 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

