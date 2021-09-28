Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $46.12

Contura Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTE) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.12 and last traded at $48.42, with a volume of 299978 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $520.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.58.

About Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

