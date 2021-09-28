Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 741,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $16,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 47,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $980,507.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,694 shares of company stock worth $2,894,971. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CORT. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

CORT stock opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $91.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

