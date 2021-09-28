Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Stock Price Up 3%

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) shares traded up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.34 and last traded at $29.89. 2,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 502,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.79.

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $118.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.85 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 113.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,060,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,454,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,020,000 after buying an additional 836,653 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,945,000 after acquiring an additional 829,502 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 318.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after acquiring an additional 472,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,365,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,167,000 after purchasing an additional 347,797 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

