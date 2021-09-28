CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 14,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 455,095 shares.The stock last traded at $48.66 and had previously closed at $49.38.

Several research firms have commented on CRH. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Get CRH alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.01. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 2.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile (NYSE:CRH)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.