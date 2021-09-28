Critical Comparison: Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) & Five Point (NYSE:FPH)

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) and Five Point (NYSE:FPH) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.9% of Terreno Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of Five Point shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Terreno Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Five Point shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Terreno Realty and Five Point’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terreno Realty 34.93% 4.29% 3.21% Five Point 4.01% 0.30% 0.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Terreno Realty and Five Point, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terreno Realty 0 3 4 0 2.57 Five Point 0 0 0 0 N/A

Terreno Realty presently has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.72%. Given Terreno Realty’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Terreno Realty is more favorable than Five Point.

Volatility & Risk

Terreno Realty has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five Point has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Terreno Realty and Five Point’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terreno Realty $186.88 million 23.86 $79.79 million $1.44 43.90 Five Point $153.62 million 7.60 -$430,000.00 ($0.01) -789.00

Terreno Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Five Point. Five Point is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Terreno Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Terreno Realty beats Five Point on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. The Valencia segment includes community of Valencia being developed in northern Los Angeles County, California, as well as other land historically owned by FPL, including 16,000 acres in Ventura County, California and approximately 500 acres of remnant commercial, residential and open space land in Los Angeles County. The San Francisco segment involves the Candlestick Point and The San Francisco Shipyard communities located on bay front property in the City of San Francisco, California. The Great Park segment refers to the Great Park neighborhoods being developed adjacent to and around the Orange County Great Park, a metropolitan park under construction in Orange County, California. The Commercial segment consists of the Five Point Gateway Campus, an office and research and development campus within the Great Park Neighborhoods, consisting of four newly constructed buildings. The

