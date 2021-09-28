CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells $597,761.32 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $597,761.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Tuesday, September 21st, Shawn Henry sold 7,252 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.46, for a total value of $1,845,343.92.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total value of $1,156,950.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total transaction of $1,547,315.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total transaction of $1,036,530.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.58, for a total transaction of $1,159,110.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Shawn Henry sold 7,682 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,031,120.80.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total transaction of $7,603,083.52.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $11.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.86. 3,795,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,809,476. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of -305.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.10 and a twelve month high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.