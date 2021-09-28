CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells $597,761.32 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $597,761.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 21st, Shawn Henry sold 7,252 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.46, for a total value of $1,845,343.92.
- On Tuesday, September 14th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total value of $1,156,950.00.
- On Tuesday, August 31st, Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total transaction of $1,547,315.00.
- On Tuesday, August 17th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total transaction of $1,036,530.00.
- On Tuesday, August 3rd, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.58, for a total transaction of $1,159,110.00.
- On Monday, July 26th, Shawn Henry sold 7,682 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,031,120.80.
- On Thursday, July 22nd, Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total transaction of $7,603,083.52.
Shares of CRWD stock traded down $11.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.86. 3,795,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,809,476. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of -305.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.10 and a twelve month high of $289.24.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.15.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.
