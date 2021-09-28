Crust Market Capitalization Achieves $74.00 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Crust coin can now be purchased for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001451 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00049421 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $360.19 or 0.00860528 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Crust

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.