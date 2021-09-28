Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Down 10.4% Over Last Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $395,845.35 and $237.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 77.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

