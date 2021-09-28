CUE Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $319,046.51 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. During the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $319,046.51 and approximately $1,775.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for about $41.89 or 0.00098892 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00065968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00101774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00137250 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,389.18 or 1.00079728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.92 or 0.06889143 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.85 or 0.00804732 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars.

