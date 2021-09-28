Curecoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.26 Million (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Curecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0893 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Curecoin has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Curecoin has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $7,064.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.39 or 0.00344950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006436 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000668 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Curecoin

Curecoin (CRYPTO:CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,275,948 coins. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

