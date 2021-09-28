Deborah Davis Buys 17,800 Shares of Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) Stock

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) insider Deborah Davis acquired 17,800 shares of Diaceutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £19,758 ($25,813.95).
LON DXRX opened at GBX 111.10 ($1.45) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 111.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 118.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £93.40 million and a P/E ratio of -79.29. Diaceutics PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 152 ($1.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a current ratio of 14.58.
About Diaceutics
Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Diaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.