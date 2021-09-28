Deborah Davis Buys 17,800 Shares of Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) Stock

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) insider Deborah Davis acquired 17,800 shares of Diaceutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £19,758 ($25,813.95).

LON DXRX opened at GBX 111.10 ($1.45) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 111.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 118.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £93.40 million and a P/E ratio of -79.29. Diaceutics PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 152 ($1.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a current ratio of 14.58.

About Diaceutics

Diaceutics Plc provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It offers diagnostic landscape services, such as patient journey, lab mapping, diagnostic regulation, turnaround time, and sample availability analysis services; diagnostic tracking services, including lab tracking, patient insights, and physician segmentation services; and diagnostic payers research, diagnostic clinical landscape, integrated mapping research, buying process research, and testers/non-testers research services.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

