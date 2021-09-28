Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) & Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Financial Comparison

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) and Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and Spectrum Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Spectrum Brands $3.96 billion 1.02 $97.80 million $4.10 23.23

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.2% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and Spectrum Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III N/A N/A N/A Spectrum Brands 3.99% 21.08% 5.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and Spectrum Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III 0 1 0 0 2.00 Spectrum Brands 0 0 7 0 3.00

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.09%. Spectrum Brands has a consensus price target of $101.57, indicating a potential upside of 6.64%. Given Spectrum Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spectrum Brands is more favorable than Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III.

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. The firm operates through the following segments: Hardware and Home Improvement (HHI); Home and Personal Care (HPC); Global Pet Care (GPC); and Home and Garden (H&G). The HHI segment consists of hardware, security and plumbing business. The GPC segment focuses on the pet care business. The H&G segment involves the home and garden and insect control business. The HPC segment includes the small kitchen and personal care appliances business. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Middleton, WI.

