Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 16,063 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,063 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.40% of Robert Half International worth $40,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 199.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.38.

Robert Half International stock opened at $103.27 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $104.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.71.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

