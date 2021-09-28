Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 40,582 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 40,582 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.78% of Itron worth $35,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Itron by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares during the last quarter. Steelhead Partners LLC bought a new position in Itron during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Itron by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $202,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,152 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI opened at $79.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.55. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.86 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -149.79, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITRI. Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

