Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,624,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 477,565 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.24% of The AES worth $42,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of The AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 118.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of The AES by 160.1% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AES opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.66, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AES. Susquehanna began coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,942,773.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

The AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

