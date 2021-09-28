Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,157 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.22% of PPD worth $35,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of PPD in the first quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPD by 77.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPD during the second quarter worth about $59,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PPD during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in PPD during the second quarter worth about $147,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPD alerts:

Shares of PPD opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. PPD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 64.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.77.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. Equities analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD).

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.