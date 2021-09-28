Deutsche Bank AG Buys 14,325 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,325 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.31% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $37,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 84,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 28,430 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $4,593,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $170.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.43.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

