Deutsche Bank AG Buys 338,254 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 313.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,171 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,254 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.92% of UMB Financial worth $41,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 254.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 14,274 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 727.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 35.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,016,000 after acquiring an additional 53,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

In other UMB Financial news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,436.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $205,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $862,448 over the last three months. 10.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMBF opened at $98.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.05. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $99.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.08.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

