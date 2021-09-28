Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.15% of Rogers Communications worth $39,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 8.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 23,529,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,085,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,205,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,063,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,283 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 7.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,024,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,437,000 after purchasing an additional 835,390 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,047,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,407,000 after purchasing an additional 240,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 6.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,991,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,789,000 after purchasing an additional 122,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $47.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.30. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.99 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3974 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.96%.

RCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities began coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.