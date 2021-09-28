Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 859,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542,336 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.18% of MGM Resorts International worth $36,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,657,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,715,000 after acquiring an additional 284,483 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,067,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,508,000 after acquiring an additional 238,693 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth $197,494,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,044,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,245 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $46.07.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

MGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.26.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,378,375 in the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

