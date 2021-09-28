Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,822 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.17% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $37,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $92.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. The company’s revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.