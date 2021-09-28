Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,138 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.33% of Steel Dynamics worth $40,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $2,690,020.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $11,856,457.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $61.79 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.31 and a one year high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.01.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

