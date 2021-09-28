Deutsche Bank AG Has $35.15 Million Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 4,917.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317,597 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.51% of Post worth $35,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,061,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,153,000 after purchasing an additional 27,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,445,000 after purchasing an additional 121,939 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Post by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,548,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,386,000 after purchasing an additional 37,787 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 19,919.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 940,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 936,208 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Post by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 509,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,846,000 after purchasing an additional 23,616 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST opened at $109.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.81. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.25 and a 52 week high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

