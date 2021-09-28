Deutsche Bank AG Has $35.34 Million Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.26% of Masimo worth $35,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Masimo by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Masimo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $275.69 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $205.10 and a one year high of $288.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.09.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.80.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

