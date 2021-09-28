Deutsche Bank AG Has $35.92 Million Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,698,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,004 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.37% of Under Armour worth $35,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 634.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

UAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

