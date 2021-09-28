Deutsche Bank AG Has $36.80 Million Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,808 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.28% of Camden Property Trust worth $36,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.88.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $147.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $86.78 and a 12 month high of $154.05.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

