Deutsche Bank AG Has $37.65 Million Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,665 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.11% of Liberty Broadband worth $37,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 907.8% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,591 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,274,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,454,000 after acquiring an additional 512,743 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,474.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 471,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,794,000 after acquiring an additional 441,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2,289.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 435,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,360,000 after acquiring an additional 417,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $173.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $135.52 and a one year high of $194.05. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Several research firms have commented on LBRDK. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.67.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

