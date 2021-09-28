Deutsche Bank AG Has $39.14 Million Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 618,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,032 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.28% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $39,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,073,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,089,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,635 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,798,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,008,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036,611 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,429,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $665,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,073 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,984,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,101,000 after acquiring an additional 685,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

XRAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

