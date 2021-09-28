Deutsche Bank AG Has $41.04 Million Stock Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,344 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.16% of Futu worth $41,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,624,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,594,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Futu by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Futu by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 30,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,580,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Futu alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FUTU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BOCOM International upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

FUTU stock opened at $93.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.37. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.