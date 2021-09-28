Deutsche Bank AG Has $41.24 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.34% of Snap-on worth $41,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.17.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on stock opened at $216.89 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $142.15 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

