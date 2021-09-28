Deutsche Bank AG Has $41.88 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,041 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.21% of Albemarle worth $41,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

ALB opened at $222.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.64 and a 200 day moving average of $183.27. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $83.88 and a 12 month high of $253.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.95.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

