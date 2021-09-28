Deutsche Bank AG Has $42.33 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 978,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,378 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.15% of Delta Air Lines worth $42,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. MKM Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $43.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

