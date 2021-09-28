Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.30% of Guardant Health worth $37,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 49.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 37.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.4% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $613,148.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,560.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,817,488. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GH. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

GH stock opened at $125.72 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.66 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The business had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.